🏀 Kansas Hosts Texas Wednesday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (7-13, 3-11 Big 12) returns to Allen Fieldhouse to host Texas (15-6, 9-5 Big 12) Wednesday at 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The two Big 12 schools battled earlier this season with the Longhorns edging the Jayhawks, 79-72.
In the Jayhawks’ last game, Holly Kersgieter registered a career-high 29 points in the 99-98 overtime loss to Texas Tech, while grabbing 16 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Zakiyah Franklin joined Kersgieter in double-figures, finishing with 20 points. She recorded a career-high 26 points in Kansas’ last game and joins Kersgieter as the only Jayhawks this season with back-to-back 20 points contests. Aniya Thomas and Chandler Prater joined the duo in double figures with Prater tying her career-high with 14 points.
Kersgieter improved her team-leading points per game average to 17.4 points per contest after her outing at Texas Tech. She is second on the team with 6.6 rebounds per game behind Ioanna Chatzileonti’s team-high 7.1 rebounds per game. Chatzileonti continues to lead Kansas in blocked shots per contest (1.33), while Franklin is the team leader with 3.55 assists per game.
GAME 21
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 24
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
Tip Time: 7 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
OPPONENT PREVIEW: TEXAS
Texas enters the game against Kansas 15-6 overall and 9-5 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns last played against Kansas State Feb. 21, beating the Wildcats 59-48. Charli Collier led the UT attack, finishing with a team-high 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Collier averages a team-high 21.1 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game. She has started in all 21 games for the Longhorns this season and is joined by Joanne Allen-Taylor as the only two players to have started in every contest. Celeste Taylor (12.6 PPG) and Allen-Taylor (11.9 PPG) join Collier in averaging double-digit points this season.
Taylor is the Longhorns’ team leader in steals per game (2.44), while Kyra Lambert has a team-high 3.05 assists per game. Collier (1.24) and DeYona Gaston (1.91) both average over one block per contest.
UP NEXT
Kansas hosts No. 18/22 West Virginia Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.