🏀 Kansas Hosts Texas Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (7-13, 3-11 Big 12) returns to Allen Fieldhouse to host Texas (15-6, 9-5 Big 12) Wednesday at 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The two Big 12 schools battled earlier this season with the Longhorns edging the Jayhawks, 79-72.

In the Jayhawks’ last game, Holly Kersgieter registered a career-high 29 points in the 99-98 overtime loss to Texas Tech, while grabbing 16 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Zakiyah Franklin joined Kersgieter in double-figures, finishing with 20 points. She recorded a career-high 26 points in Kansas’ last game and joins Kersgieter as the only Jayhawks this season with back-to-back 20 points contests. Aniya Thomas and Chandler Prater joined the duo in double figures with Prater tying her career-high with 14 points.

Kersgieter improved her team-leading points per game average to 17.4 points per contest after her outing at Texas Tech. She is second on the team with 6.6 rebounds per game behind Ioanna Chatzileonti’s team-high 7.1 rebounds per game. Chatzileonti continues to lead Kansas in blocked shots per contest (1.33), while Franklin is the team leader with 3.55 assists per game.