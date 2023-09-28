🏐 Kansas Hosts Top-20 Matchup in Big 12 Home Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas volleyball team welcomes the No. 20 Houston Cougars to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena for a pair of matches on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.

Friday’s match is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s first serve is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT. Both matches will be streamed on Big 12 Now // ESPN+ with live stats available on Kansas’ StatBroadcast platform.

In the Jayhawks’ first weekend of conference play, they split 1-1 with Texas Tech in a five-set loss on Friday and a 3-0 sweep on Saturday.

Freshman Raegan Burns recorded 45 total digs in Lubbock, which was good for her first conference weekly accolade. The Lafayette, Indiana native was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week as she tied for the lead among conference players with 5.63 digs per set on the weekend, including her career-high of 28 digs in KU’s first match against the Red Raiders.

Graduate transfer Reagan Cooper had a successful weekend on her former team’s court, recording 26 total kills (13 per match) t0 lead the way on offense. The standout from Rowlett, Texas has Kansas’ highest kills per set average with 3.23 so far this season, while junior Ayah Elnady is close behind with 3.21 kills per set.

Junior Camryn Turner is well-past the 2,000 career assists mark after this weekend and will be recognized at Friday’s match in between sets two and three for her accomplishment. Turner averages 10.63 assists per set, which is good for second best amongst conference opponents.

Houston is coming into this match having dropped their lone conference game to BYU in a 3-0 loss. The Cougars now post an overall record of 7-3 so far this season.