⛳ Kansas Improves Nine Spots at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. – Kansas senior Pear Pooratanaopa shot a 3-under 69 in her final round to finish tied for 10th at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club on Wednesday. With multiple weather delays Tuesday afternoon, the event was suspended due to darkness and was reduced to a 36-hole event. Kansas played its final holes Wednesday.

KU started the second round tied for 19th and concluded tied for 10th place with a two-round 594 (+18). KU’s 294 (+6) for the second round was the fourth lowest in the 20-team field. East Tennessee State won the event with a two-round 570 (-6), one shot ahead of runner-up Denver. KU tied Rutgers for 10th.

“What a day and finish by the Jayhawks,” KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “We finished -2 our last six holes today to move up nine spots and finish in a tie for 10th, which was our goal after the first round.”

Pooratanaopa had five birdies for the second round and played her final five holes on Wednesday at 2-under. It was her second-straight top-10 finish and third of her career as she recorded a two-round 143 (-1). Last week, Pooratanaopa also tied for 10th at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational.

“I am so proud of Pear and her finish today with a 69 and top-10 finish,” Kuhle said. “She was incredibly accurate and confident and competed all 18 holes. She hit it well and made two great par saves on holes seven and eight today, and had a fantastic birdie from 155 yards in the cold and rain to a back pin today.”

Super-senior Sera Tadokoro shot a 75 (+3) for her second round and finished tied for 13th overall. She had 10 birdies for her two rounds, including seven in her first round where she shot a 69 (-3).

“Sera was consistent again this tournament and showed a lot of grit finishing even in her last six holes to finish in the top 15,” Kuhle said.

Senior Lauren Heinlein was 2-over with five holes left entering Wednesday and ended up with a 74 (+2) which tied for 42nd. Senior Abby Glynn shot a 76 (+4) for her second round and freshman Jordan Rothman concluded her round 8-over. Freshman Caroline Wales, who is playing as an individual, did completed her second round on Tuesday and was 11-over for the event.

Kansas will conclude the fall portion of the 2021-22 season at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Oct. 8-10, at the Denver Golf Club at Highlands Ridge in Denver, Colorado.

“This team is continuing to learn and grow and improve and gaining confidence along the way, which is fun to see as their coach,” Kuhle said. “With our event next week in Denver we have a goal of having our best finish and feeling the most prepared we can possibly be before we leave for the Ron Moore Intercollegiate.”