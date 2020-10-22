🏌️‍♀️ Kansas in 7th at Cowgirl Classic

Stillwater, Oklahoma– The Kansas women’s golf team is tied for seventh place at the Cowgirl Classic after two rounds of play at the Karsten Creek Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

Junior Sera Tadokoro led the Jayhawks in the first 2/3 of the 54-hole tournament finishing the day in a tie for 15th with rounds of 77 (+5) and 75 (+3), respectively.

Sophomore Lauren Heinlein finished the day just outside the top-25 with an overall score of 13-over-par to land in a tie for 26th.

Three other KU players rounded out the day’s competition with freshman Ellie Roth (+14) sitting in a tie for 31st; sophomore Abby Glynn (+15) in 34th place; and junior Aristelle Acuff (+20) holding down the No. 44 spot.

KU tees off the final round Friday morning, October 23, at 8:45 a.m. in shotgun fashion. Fans can follow the scores live via Golfstat and the Kansas women’s golf social media accounts.