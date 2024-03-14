⛳️ Kansas Set to Head to Tallahassee for Florida State Match Up

Tournament: Florida State Match Up

Course: Seminole Legacy Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/6,250

When: March 15-17

Participating Teams: #35 Alabama, #56 Baylor, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Daytona State, Delaware, #19 Duke, #20 Florida State, #25 Georgia, Indiana, #37 KANSAS, Nebraska, #39 Ohio State and #23 SMU

Live Stats: Golfstat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Kansas women’s golf team is set to compete at the 11th annual Florida State Match Up on March 15-17 at Seminole Legacy GC after achieving a first-place finish at the Westbrook Invitational in the team’s last event.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament includes 14 teams teeing off for 18 holes each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

KU third-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of senior Hanna Hawks, juniors Jordan Rothman, Lily Hirst, Lauren Clark and Johanna Ebner.

“We’re excited to compete against another very strong field on a championship course this week,” said Kuhle. “The course has been a regional site in the past and is a great test of golf. It will reward great ball striking and speed control on the greens, which we’ve worked at really hard the last couple of weeks since Westbrook. This team is all upperclassmen and have great experience on championship courses and we’re confident, prepared and ready to compete.”

The Jayhawks are fresh off a tournament win at the Westbrook Invitational (Feb. 25-26) after firing a 43-under team score of 821, which is a new 54-hole program record. Kansas also set new records in team 18-hole (-19) and 36-hole (-30) records on its way to the team’s first win since 2017.

Rothman, the Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the Month for February, tied for second at the event after shooting a score of -13 and setting a new individual 54-hole program record. Rothman carries a 70.31 stroke average into the event, leading all Kansas scorers with 12 rounds under par for the season.

Clark and Hirst shared a tie for sixth at the Westbrook Invitational, both posting scores of -11. Hirst is second in scoring average for Kansas with 71.21, already having recorded two Top 10 finishes and a Top 5 finish in three tournaments this spring. Clark holds a 72.05 stroke average after logging her best tournament finish as a Jayhawk (T6).

Ebner competed as an individual for Kansas last time out, finishing in a tie for 12th at -9. Ebner’s 54-hole score of 209 marks the lowest of her three-year career at Kansas. Ebner carries a 73.37 stroke average on the season.

Hawks finished T14 at -8 in the last event, which included a 67 in the second round for a new career low for the senior. Hawks brings a scoring average of 72.10 into this tournament.

Fans can follow the Florida State Match Up with live scoring provided by Golfstat, as well as live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Phoenix, Arizona for the PING/ASU Invitational at Papago Golf Club, March 28-30.