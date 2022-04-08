⛳ Kansas Set to Take Part in the 2022 Bruzzy

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team is traveling to Fort Worth, Texas to compete in the 2022 Bruzzy at the Waterchase Golf Club, April 11-12.

In a 14-team field, the 54-hole tournament will consist of a 36-hole shotgun start on March 11, at 8:30 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will conclude the tournament with an 18-hole shotgun start on March 12, at 8:30 a.m.

In its last tournament, Kansas tied for 14th at the Clemson Invitational, March 25-27, at the Reserve a Lake Keowee in South Carolina. The Jayhawks finished ahead of No. 23 Virginia Tech while also tied with No. 42 Purdue.

Joining Kansas at the Bruzzy is No. 17 Baylor, Charlotte, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, No. 7 Oklahoma State, TCU, No. 13 Texas, No. 21 Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa and host UNT. The Waterchase Golf Club has a par of 72 and measures 6,277 yards.

Kansas is traveling with super-senior Sera Tadokoro, seniors Abby Glynn, Lauren Heinlein and Pear Pooratanopa and freshmen Johanna Ebner and Jordan Rothman. Heinlein scored four birdies in her final round at the Clemson Invitational (72). Tadokoro has scored one top-five finish this season. Glynn will be competing as an individual. Pooratanopa will try to shoot under par for the third time this season. Ebner will be playing in her fifth tournament this spring as Rothman will look to score in the top-20 for the fourth time this season.

Live stats for the Bruzzy can be found via Golfstat.com here.