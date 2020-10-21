🏐 Kansas-TCU Volleyball Series Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball’s upcoming two-match series at TCU, scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference volleyball match interruption guidelines.

TCU’s home matches against Texas on October 30-31 have also been postponed, and the Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule later in the season.

The Jayhawks’ next scheduled matches are against Kansas State on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m., in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Both matches will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.