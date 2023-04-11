🏀 Kansas to Host Final Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider April 17

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics is excited to announce a special edition of Hawk Talk with Coach Brandon Schneider that will be held Monday, April 17, at Henry T’s in Lawrence from 6-7 p.m. CT.

This will serve as the season finale of Hawk Talk with Coach Brandon, who earlier this month led the Jayhawks to a WNIT Championship following a 66-59 victory over Columbia in the title game on April 1 at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 25-11, marking the sixth time in school history with 25-plus wins and first since 1996-97.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can also submit questions to Coach Brandon on the front page of KUAthletics.com. The show will be available the next day on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Spectrum Sports Kansas City and Cox Cable will also re-air the show on delay. Fans can check their local listing for day and time of those airings.

Kansas played its entire postseason at Allen Fieldhouse and won its six WNIT games by an average of 16.2 points per game. KU won nine of its last 10 games overall and ended the season 19-3 at Allen Fieldhouse, setting a new single season record for home victories in the process.

For the first time in league history, Kansas had two players earn All-Big 12 First Team recognition in Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson, who was a unanimous selection to both to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team. Jackson became the first Kansas played since 1982 to average a double-double, totaling 15.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, while setting a new single-season school record with 109 blocked shots.

Jackson and Franklin, along with classmate Holly Kersgieter, a three-time All-Big 12 selection, have announced that they will exercise their option for an extra year of eligibility, as granted by the NCAA for student-athletes in response to the impact COVID-19 had on college athletics during the 2020-21 season. Kansas is expected to return all five starters in 2023-24, while welcoming one of the highest-rated recruits in program history in five-star prospect S’Mya Nichols of Overland Park, Kansas.

