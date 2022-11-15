🏀 Kansas to Host Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics and K Club are set to host the Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion this weekend, November 17-20. The weekend will celebrate Washington’s accomplishments during her tenure with Kansas Athletics and her impact on women’s athletics overall, specifically on the sport of women’s basketball.

Among the events of the weekend will be a pregame social before the men’s basketball game against Southern Utah on Friday, Nov. 18, a dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, and in-game recognition at both the Kansas Men’s Basketball game vs. Southern Utah and the Women’s Basketball game vs. UTRGV on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Washington is the winningest coach in Kansas Women’s Basketball history, compiling a 560-363 record for the Jayhawks from 1973-2004. Following her first season as the women’s basketball coach in 1974, she started KU’s intercollegiate women’s track and field program and served as the head coach its first year. She was also the first Athletics Director for Women’s Athletics at the University of Kansas from 1974-79.

Washington, who was 27-years old when hired to coach the Jayhawks, was the face of Kansas Women’s Basketball for 31 seasons. She led the Jayhawks to the NCAA Tournament 11 times in addition to the AIAW Tournament (pre-NCAA) another four times. Her Jayhawk teams won 20 or more games 17 times in addition to seven conference championships and six conference tournament titles.

In January 2020, Kansas Athletics announced the creation of Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series, which recognizes the notable achievements and accomplishments of African Americans who have helped shape the Jayhawk program. Each February, in conjunction with Black History Month, the endeavor chronicles several prominent African Americans and their impact on Kansas Athletics.