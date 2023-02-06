⛳️ Kansas Top Ten After Second Round of UCF Challenge

“It was a great effort by the team today,” Head Coach Lindsey Kuhle said. “All five players played well, shooting even or better. We made more putts and played with great confidence today. We hit it well and converted more putts.”

The 18-team field played 18-holes on Monday and the Jayhawks shot a 281 (-7) in its second round. The 281 is the second-lowest 18-hole team score in Kansas Women’s Golf history and was last achieved in 2015. KU is 10-under through two-of-three rounds. Northwestern leads the tourney at 34-under (542), three shots ahead of second-place Wake Forest at 545 (-31).

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind a five-birdie, 3-under day by sophomore Johanna Ebner, Kansas Women’s Golf is tied for 7th place after two rounds at the UCF Challenge. The second round was played on Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Leading Kansas was Ebner, who shot a 3-under (69), which included five birdies and 11 pars. Two of those birdies were back-to-back on holes 13 and 14. Ebner is tied for 25th in the 96-golfer field. Next was sophomore Jordan Rothman and graduate transfer Esme Hamilton, with each player shooting 2-under (70). Rothman currently sits tied for 25th along with Ebner, and Hamilton sits tied for 32nd.

“Johanna was very consistent and solid today as well as Esme and Jordan,” Kuhle said.

Super senior Abby Glynn and sophomore Lauren Clark both finished even-par (72). Glynn and Clark tallied three birdies apiece. Clark posted back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16. Glynn sits tied for 58th at 2-over for the tournament. Clark is in the Top 20 and currently sits tied for 16th with a 5-under for her two rounds.

“Tomorrow will be a great challenge for us and we’re excited to compete and finish off a great event,” Kuhle said.

The third and final round of the UCF Challenge will get underway Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. (Central). Live stats can be followed here via Golfstat.com.