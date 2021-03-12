🏐 Kansas Tops Host TCU in Four Sets

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas volleyball (7-10, 6-9 Big 12) knocked off host TCU (1-14, 1-11 Big 12) in four sets (25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14) in the first of two matches at Schollmaier Arena this weekend.

The Jayhawks were led on offense by Jenny Mosser, Ayah Elnady and Caroline Crawford, who each tallied double-digit kills. Mosser had a match-high 16 kills on 33 attempts with only one error, while Elnady finished with 15 kills and 11 digs for a double-double. Crawford recorded 11 kills and led Kansas with two solo blocks and seven block assists.

Kansas and TCU opened the first set trading points until it was tied at 4-all. Three-consecutive attack errors by TCU gave Kansas the momentum it would never relinquish. The Jayhawks pushed their lead to five before the Horned Frogs started to chip away at the lead following a kill by Julia Adams. Elnady answered the call and tallied a kill for the next point.

Kansas continued to hold its lead at five at 18-13, and outscored TCU 7-1 to claim the first set 25-14.

Much like the first set, each side was going back-and-forth before the momentum flipped to the Horned Frogs at 10-9. Adams tallied back-to-back kills before an ace by Elnady attempted to disrupt the TCU attack. Afedo Manyang followed Adams’ lead and also tallied back-to-back points.

The Horned Frogs held the lead for the remainder of the set, earning their lone set victory, 25-20.

In the third and fourth sets, it was all Kansas. The Jayhawks tallied a 9-0 run after TCU took the early 3-2 advantage. Kansas capped off the run on an ace by Mosser. The Jayhawks continued to put on the pressure and earned the 25-19 set victory on a kill by Crawford.

Kansas again found itself with a large edge in the final set. After back-to-back kills by Anezka Szabo, the Jayhawks were up 11-3. KU pushed tits lead to 10 after two kills by Elnady gave KU a 17-7 edge. TCU cut the lead to seven but Kansas closed out the set 5-1.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its two-match series with TCU Saturday at 1 p.m.