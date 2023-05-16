🏐 Kansas Volleyball Releases 2023 Conference Schedule

Head Coach Ray Bechard will be entering his 26th season with the Kansas volleyball program. In 2022, Bechard moved into second all-time in the Big 12 Conference in league wins, and currently has 209 entering the 2023 season.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball program announced its 2023 Big 12 schedule on Tuesday. The schedule features 18 matches over 10 weeks with six series matches and six single matches.

"Big 12 Volleyball is entering a new era with the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston this fall. It will make one of the premier volleyball conferences in the country even more competitive from top to bottom, and we are very excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

This season marks the first year that BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston will compete in the Big 12 Conference. Three of the four new members made the NCAA Tournament in 2022. BYU hosts Houston on Sept. 20 for the first league game of the year, while UCF heads to Cincinnati on Sept. 21.

The Jayhawks will open conference play with a double header at Texas Tech, graduate transfer Reagan Cooper’s former team, on Sept. 22-23.

Their first home conference matches will follow on Sept. 29-30 against new Big 12 member Houston. These matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively.

Other home dates include Oct.14 versus Oklahoma, Oct. 26-27 versus West Virginia, Nov. 3-4 for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against K-State, Nov. 15 against Baylor and Nov. 25 versus UCF for the last regular season match of the season.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

The remainder of the 2023 Kansas volleyball schedule will follow at a later date.