🏐 Kansas Volleyball Signs Lauren Dooley

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball has signed graduate transfer Lauren Dooley to its roster for the 2022 season, Jayhawk head coach Ray Bechard announced Wednesday. The middle blocker comes to KU from the University of Florida.

"She played in a competitive conference at an extremely competitive program. We’re excited about not only the experience she had at her last school, but also the personal characteristics that she brings: high level teammate, high level character and she will add values in all of those areas"

In the 2021 season, Dooley played in 22 games and 70 sets. In her time on the court, she had 86 kills and hit .436. She also had 77 blocks and 127 points for the Gators. In three seasons at Florida, Dooley recorded 313 career blocks which ranks her 21st in the Gators’ records book.

In her junior season, Dooley was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for three weeks in a row which tied a Florida record and made her only the second Gator to accomplish the feat. Additionally, in her sophomore season, she led Florida with 86 kills and 120 total blocks. Dooley also led her team in blocks during the 2019 season with 105.

Dooley will be continuing her education and volleyball career with the Jayhawks as she plans to study Sport Management at Kansas.

Dooley is fifth signee for the Jayhawks. She joins Rhian Swanson, Brynn Kirsch, Katie Dalton and Molly McCarthy.

“Certainly, all five of these players will add value to a group that feels like we have a lot of momentum already,” Bechard said.