🏐 Kansas Volleyball Welcomes ORU for Midweek Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team (5-1) is set to host Oral Roberts University (2-7) on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

The match will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ as well as through the Kansas StatBroadcast platform.

After going 2-0 last weekend in Wichita, the Jayhawks have moved up to the AVCA Top-20, coming in at No. 20 this week, moving up two spots from last week’s ranking of No. 22. Their 5-1 overall, 4-0 away record also puts them at the No. 4 spot in the Big 12 standings.

Last week’s Shocker Volleyball Classic consisted of a pair of four-set victories for the Jayhawks, taking down host Wichita State and Colorado, respectively. KU junior Ayah Elnady was named the Tournament MVP, while junior Camryn Turner and junior Toyosi Onabanjo were also voted to the all-tournament squad.

Graduate Reagan Cooper is sitting atop the leaderboard for the Jayhawks with her 3.56 kills per set average, having recorded 21 against Wichita State and adding seven more against Colorado last week. She’s hitting .236 so far on the year and also has the best points per set average for KU with 3.78.

Along with her consistent impact on the Kansas attack, Turner leads the team in digs per set with 3.39. The Topeka standout has tallied 254 assists so far this season, averaging the 15th most in the NCAA with 11.04 assists per set. Turner also has the highest number of service aces for the Jayhawks with eight total.

Oral Roberts is currently 2-7 on the year, most recently falling to UT Arlington on September 9 by a score of 0-3. The team’s two victories came over Nicholls State on August 26 (3-0) and UC Riverside on September 2 (3-0). Trinity Freeman currently leads the ORU attack, averaging a team-high 3.52 kills and 3.78 points per set. Defensively, Breanna Rivas is holding down the fort with a team-high 3.43 digs per set average.

On top of the livestreams this weekend, various in-match updates will be provided on the team’s official X (Twitter) page, @KUvolleyball.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will host their final non-conference weekend of the season in the form of the Jayhawk Classic. Kansas will welcome New Hampshire, Bellarmine and Texas State to Horejsi on September 15th-16th.