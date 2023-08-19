🏐 Jayhawks Defeat South Dakota in Exhibition Action

LAWRENCE, Kan. – London Davis had 10 kills, leading a balanced Kansas attack as the Jayhawks defeated South Dakota 3-1 (30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 27-25) on Saturday afternoon at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Davis was the only Jayhawk in double figures in kills, but four other players had at least seven as KU hit .238 for the match with 52 kills against 18 errors on 143 attacks. Caroline Bien and Toyosa Onabanjo had eight kills each while Reagan Cooper and Rhian Swanson added seven apiece in the win.

After going into extra points in the first set, Kansas hit .424 with 14 kills and no errors in the second set to cruise to a 25-15 victory, taking a 2-0 lead in the process. South Dakota, however, continued to battle and hit .524 to take the third set 25-15, forcing the match into a fourth set. In the fourth, the teams combined for 13 ties and five lead changes, and KU again needed extra points to pull out the 27-25 victory.

From a statistical standpoint, the match was very balanced as KU outhit the Coyotes .238 to .211 and had 52 kills compared to 48 for USD. Kansas also had the edge in blocks (12-10), assists (45-38) and service aces (10-3), while South Dakota had 52 digs compared to 51 for the Jayhawks.

Camryn Turner led the Jayhawks with a double-double of 41 assists and 12 digs, one shy of Raegan Burns, who led the team with 13 digs. Turner also had a team-high seven assist blocks, while Onabanjo and Myers added six apiece.

Kansas now turns its attention to the regular season, which begins on August 25-26 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Jayhawks will face Pepperdine and Omaha on consecutive days, before returning home to host the Kansas Invitational on August 31-September 2.