🏀 Kansas Welcomes Tennessee State on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball is back in action on Sunday, Nov. 14, as it hosts Tennessee State at 2 p.m. CT from Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be broadcast by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks (1-0) are fresh off a 98-62 victory over SIUE in the season opener on Nov. 10, and looking to run their record to 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season. KU got 25 points from senior Aniya Thomas and 17 from super-senior Julie Brosseau as the Jayhawks routed SIUE in the season opener. The 98 points scored by the Jayhawks were the most by a KU team in a season opener since defeating Oral Roberts, 106-80, in the first game of the 2009-10 season.

Two Jayhawks made their first career start in the season-opening victory over SIUE as Taiyanna Jackson and Chandler Prater opened up the game alongside returning starters Zakiyah Franklin, Holly Kersgieter and Ioanna Chatzileonti. With 11 points, Franklin was the lone starter for KU to reach double figures in scoring against SIUE. The Jayhawks got 59 of their 98 points off the bench, including a combined 42 points from Aniya Thomas and Julie Brosseau.

From Nashville, Tennessee, Tennessee State (2-0) has already eclipsed their win total from last season with victories over Fisk and Georgia State to open the season. The Tigers are led in scoring by Tatyana Davis, who has shot 58.3% from the field and scored 17.0 points per game to start the year. Ty Evans is in his second year as the head coach at Tennessee State after coming to Nashville in August 2020 from Auburn. He is 2-22 while at TSU.

Sunday’s contest will be the first all-time meeting between Kansas and Tennessee State in women’s basketball.

Up Next:

Kansas plays its third of four-straight home games to open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as the Jayhawks host Omaha at 7 p.m.