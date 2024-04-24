🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Hosts 2023-24 Season Celebration

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider and the 2023-24 Kansas Jayhawks hosted a season celebration on Wednesday evening in the Burge Union on KU’s campus.

Players, coaches, staff, families, and supporters filled the room to honor the 2023-24 Jayhawk team, which finished 20-13 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the third-straight 20-win season for the Jayhawks, who also went 11-7 in Big 12 play, a third-straight finish of .500 or better in league play. Kansas was especially tough at home, going 13-1 in games at Allen Fieldhouse, which is the best home record since 1997-98, while averaging 3,550 fans per game, which is the second-highest total in program history.

Following dinner and team introductions, Schneider took to the stage for remarks and individual recognition. Among the awards he had to present were career accomplishments for super-seniors Holly Kersgieter, Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin. Kersgieter was presented an award for graduating as KU’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made, while Jackson graduated as the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots and field goal percentage and Franklin departed as KU’s all-time leader in games played and minutes played.