🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Hosts 2023-24 Season Celebration
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider and the 2023-24 Kansas Jayhawks hosted a season celebration on Wednesday evening in the Burge Union on KU’s campus.
Players, coaches, staff, families, and supporters filled the room to honor the 2023-24 Jayhawk team, which finished 20-13 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the third-straight 20-win season for the Jayhawks, who also went 11-7 in Big 12 play, a third-straight finish of .500 or better in league play. Kansas was especially tough at home, going 13-1 in games at Allen Fieldhouse, which is the best home record since 1997-98, while averaging 3,550 fans per game, which is the second-highest total in program history.
Following dinner and team introductions, Schneider took to the stage for remarks and individual recognition. Among the awards he had to present were career accomplishments for super-seniors Holly Kersgieter, Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin. Kersgieter was presented an award for graduating as KU’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made, while Jackson graduated as the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots and field goal percentage and Franklin departed as KU’s all-time leader in games played and minutes played.
"It takes a lot of support to continue to grow and develop a nationally competitive women’s basketball program. I want to thank everybody who bought season tickets. Our tickets and attendance were through the roof this season. I want to thank you for watching our games on television or listening on the radio when we were on the road. And I want to thank all of you who contributed in our NLI efforts, please understand the transformational impact that you’ve made on our young women and our program. We are so grateful for your loyal support. We look forward to having a fantastic season again next year. Rock Chalk!"Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider
Schneider and the Kansas coaching staff then announced four team awards. Claiming the Hard Hat Award for charges taken was freshman S’Mya Nichols, while Jackson took home the awards for leading the team in rebounds and deflections. Danai Papadopoulou took home the Juice Box award, presented to the player who showed the most energy and excitement in support of their teammates.
Following a highlight film documenting the Jayhawks’ season, Director of Athletics Travis Goff closed the evening with remarks to the crowd before the team took to the stage one final time for a group photo.