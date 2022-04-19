🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Signs Wyvette Mayberry

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Guard Wyvette Mayberry has signed a financial aid agreement to play women’s basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Brandon Schneider announced Tuesday. A transfer from the University of Tulsa, Mayberry will be a junior at Kansas in 2022-23.

"Going into this offseason, we had a very specific need that we looked to address in our recruiting efforts and that was finding a combo guard who could play some point guard, but also play off the ball a little bit. We really feel like we hit a home run in addressing that need with Wyvette Mayberry."

A 5-7 guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mayberry earned all-conference recognition from the American Athletic Conference in both seasons she played at Tulsa. As a freshman, she was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team before earning All-Conference Second Team honors in 2021-22. As a sophomore, Mayberry started 27 games and led Tulsa in scoring at 14.1 points per game, while shooting 44.3% from the field and 43.0% from three-point range. She also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season. In 2020-21, Mayberry was a two-time AAC Freshman of the Week, averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the year.

"Wyvette is a proven player at this level and brings great experience from her time at Tulsa, where she was an All-Conference player in the American. She comes from a very accomplished basketball family, following in the footsteps of her sisters, who we have competed against on many occasions. Wyvette has developed into a very talented two-way player who will be an outstanding contributor for us at both ends of the floor. Our staff is excited to see the impact Wyvette can make on our program."

Before enrolling at Tulsa, Mayberry closed out her high school career by playing as a junior and senior at Booker T. Washington High School in her hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a senior, she led Booker T. Washington to a 24-3 record and was named the team’s MVP, Frontier Conference MVP and Tournament of Champions MVP in addition to earning a spot on The Oklahoman’s Super 5 team. Mayberry played her first two years of high school basketball in Arkansas and helped Fayetteville High School claim the Arkansas Class 7A state championship as a freshman.

"I felt like Kansas was the right fit for me. From the coaches to the players, it felt like family. The program is on the way to doing something very special and I want to be a part of that. The University of Kansas is so rich in basketball history and tradition, and I feel honored to represent the Jayhawk Nation!"

Mayberry is the daughter of Lee and Marla Mayberry. Her father, Lee, played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and Vancouver Grizzlies for a combined seven years after being drafted with the 23rd pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. Mayberry has three older sisters who have played collegiate basketball: Taleya (Tulsa, 2009-13), Kaylan (Oral Roberts, 2013-17) and Maya (Oral Roberts, 2017-19; Tulsa, 2020-present), and a younger sister, Rhyian, who is a freshman and plays at Booker T. Washington.

With the addition of Mayberry, Kansas Women’s Basketball has three newcomers set to join the program for the 2022-23 season. She is joined in the Jayhawks’ signing class by freshmen Bella Swedlund from Winner, South Dakota, and Zsofia Telegdy of Budapest, Hungary, who both inked with KU in November.