⛳️ Kansas Women’s Golf Sets 54-Hole Record

PEORIA, Ariz. – Kansas women’s golf set a new school 54-hole record by shooting a 1-under 863 at the Westbrook Invitational on the Vistas Course at Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona, Sunday and Monday.

The 863 marked the first-ever under par 54-hole tournament score in KU women’s golf history and surpassed the 865 (+1) shot at the same event in 2017. Shooting a 285 (-3) in Tuesday’s final round, the Jayhawks finished fourth at the Westbrook in a field of 14 teams. It was their second top-five finish of 2021-22.

“I’m so very proud if this team to finish fourth in another strong field and beat two teams ranked in the top 50,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “We competed all 54 holes and came back strong our last 45 to shoot 8-under after a 7-over start on the front nine Sunday morning.”

Kansas used a balanced attack in all three rounds as just one Jayhawk finished in the top 10 of the Westbrook Invitational. Senior Lauren Heinlein tied for seventh in the 81-golfer field, shooting 211 (-5). This is Heinlein’s fifth career top-10 finish, and her third top-10 finish in 2021-22. Heinlein carded two sub-par rounds shooting a 67 (-5) in her second round on Sunday and a 70 (-2) Monday.

Freshman Jordan Rothman finished tied for 15th shooting 214 (-2), her best career finish. Rothman’s 3-under 69 in the final round was her third round in the 60s in her freshman campaign.

Senior Pear Pooratanaopa finished tied for 23rd at 218 (+2), which included an even-par 72 Tuesday, and freshman Joanna Ebner finished tied for 40th, shooting 221 (+5). Sophomore Hanna Hawks, who played as an individual, shot a 223 (+7), while senior Sera Tadokoro (231) rounded out the KU scoring.

“Our putting was solid all three days, and we gave ourselves many birdie opportunities, which was our goal,” Kuhle said.

Mississippi State won the event posting a three-round 851, while Nebraska was two shots back at 853. Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez took medalist honors with a three-round 205 (-11). UNLV’s Kendall Todd was runner-up at 208 (-8).

Kansas will next play at the Briar’s Creek Invitational at the Golf Club at Briar’s Creek in John Island, South Carolina, March 14-15. The tournament is hosted by the College of Charleston.

“This team is working hard on and off the course and making improvements physically, mentally, and technically,” Kuhle said. “We’re gaining confidence and the tough competitive schedule we’ve played in this season has helped us improve and compete.”

Kansas All-Time Lowest Team 54-Hole Scores

863 – WESTBROOK INVITATIONAL (2022)

865 – Westbrook Spring Invitational (2017)

867 – Ron Moore Intercollegiate (2021)

871 – Prices “Give Em Five” Intercollegiate (2012)

871 – Schooner Fall Classic (2020)

872 – Palmetto Intercollegiate (2019)