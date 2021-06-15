⛳ Kansas Women’s Golf Signs Jordan Rothman

“Jordan has an incredible passion for the game, a great work ethic and is a world-class player who should make an immediate impact on our program,” Nahm said. “She is self-driven, tenacious and a fierce competitor. We are extremely excited to add a player with her experience and commitment to the Jayhawk family.”

From Durbanville, South Africa, Rothman, became the second-youngest player to win the Sanlam South African Amateur Championship when she claimed the 2018 title at age 15. Also, in 2018, Rothman won the Nomads Western Province Junior Open carding a 76-68-70–214 en route to the title.

Rothman has been ranked as high as 385 in the world and was a 2019 member of the South African Elite Squad National Team. In 2019, she recorded two second-place finishes at the Boland Junior Championship carding a 70-72-69—211, and at the Southern Cape Women’s Open with a 74-74-72—220. She also finished sixth at the 2019 South African Girls Championship with a 73-72-75—220.

A Curro High School December 2020 graduate, in 2021, Rothman placed fifth at the South African Women’s Amateur Stroke & Match Play Championship shooting a 79-69-75–223.

Rothman is the third signee for Kansas women’s golf for 2021-22. She joins Halli Moore from McKinney, Texas, and Caroline Wales from La Quinta, Calif., who signed with KU in November 2020.