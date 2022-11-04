🏐 KU Heads to Waco for Match Against No. 11 Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 16-7 (6-5 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will hit the road to play No. 11 Baylor on Saturday (November 5) at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with first serve taking place at 2 p.m. CT.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 24-24 against the Bears. Bechard and the Jayhawks fell to No.11 Baylor in five-sets in Lawrence on October 1.

Bechard is tied for the second most wins all-time by a coach in Big 12 Conference matches only after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 3-0 in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 2. Bechard is currently sitting with 207 Big 12 wins and tied with John Cook from Nebraska, with Jerritt Elliot from Texas at number one with 331.

Junior Kennedy Farris reached a major defensive milestone on November 2 as the Kansas native collected her 1,000th career dig against the Kansas State Wildcats. Farris is heading into Saturday’s match with 1,004 digs as a Jayhawk.

Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in blocks, averaging 2.62 blocks per set, with Lauren Dooley leading KU with 1.13 blocks per set. The Jayhawks are second in the conference in opponent hitting percentage at .181.

The Jayhawks are 6-2 on the road for the 2022 season with wins against Utah (8/26), Army (9/2), Kansas City (9/7), Kansas State (9/24), Oklahoma (9/28) and West Virginia (10/19). With one more win, Kansas will surpass its road win total from a year ago when the Jayhawks went 6-6.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas leads Baylor in kills per set 13.63-12.92.

The Jayhawks top the Bears in blocks per set 2.62 to 2.60.

KU has played in 87 sets during the 2022 campaign while the Baylor Bears have played in 88 sets.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady leads the Jayhawks with 33 services aces on the season while Baylor’s Lauren Briseño leads the Bears with 28 service aces.

Series History

The Baylor Bears lead in the all-time series 30-26 and have won the last four matches. Baylor most recently earned a 3-2 victory in Lawrence, Kansas in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on October 1. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady and sophomore London Davis paced Kansas with 15 kills apiece. Elnady recorded double-digit kills for the ninth time in 2022. Sophomore Camryn Turner led KU with 35 set assists and 16 digs and sophomore Caroline Bien recorded 12 kills.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied 12 double-doubles in 23 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24), Baylor (10/1), Iowa State (10/7), TCU (10/12), West Virginia (10/19) and Kansas State (11/2). Recently, Turner collected 41 assists and 13 digs to help Kansas to a 3-0 victory over K-State.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 242 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is second with 233. Super-senior Anezka Szabo has recorded 150 kills for Kansas.

Elnady currently has 33 service aces on the season with a school record seven aces in a five-set match against Texas Tech on October 15.

Dooley has 58.5 blocks on the season.

Junior Kennedy Farris has recorded 253 digs in the 87 sets Kansas has played this season.

Up Next

Kansas will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 12 to take on West Virginia. First serve will take place at 2 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.