KUTopMoments: Volleyball's NCAA Final Four Run

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After stunning then-No. 1 seed USC in the 2015 NCAA Tournament, Kansas volleyball earned its first ever trip to the NCAA Championship Semifinals.

Kansas propelled its self into the Final Four after completing a five-set victory over the Trojans, including a 6-point run to end the match.

KU’s Kelsie Payne finished with a team-high 18 kills, while Ainise Havili tallied a match-high 48 assists with 22 digs en route to earning San Diego Region MVP honors. Payne and Wait each joined Havili on the All-Region Team.

Kansas’ next opponent was then-No. 4 Nebraska in the Dec. 17, 2015 at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

San Diego Regional All-Tournament Team

MVP – Ainise Havili (Kansas)

Kelsie Payne (Kansas)

Cassie Wait (Kansas)