#KUTopMoments: Volleyball's NCAA Final Four Run
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After stunning then-No. 1 seed USC in the 2015 NCAA Tournament, Kansas volleyball earned its first ever trip to the NCAA Championship Semifinals.
Kansas propelled its self into the Final Four after completing a five-set victory over the Trojans, including a 6-point run to end the match.
KU’s Kelsie Payne finished with a team-high 18 kills, while Ainise Havili tallied a match-high 48 assists with 22 digs en route to earning San Diego Region MVP honors. Payne and Wait each joined Havili on the All-Region Team.
Kansas’ next opponent was then-No. 4 Nebraska in the Dec. 17, 2015 at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
San Diego Regional All-Tournament Team
MVP – Ainise Havili (Kansas)
Kelsie Payne (Kansas)
Cassie Wait (Kansas)