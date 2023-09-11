⛳ Louderbaugh Leads KU in Second Round at Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Behind a Kansas freshman school record 67 (-5) by Lyla Louderbaugh, the KU women’s golf team improved 18 strokes from its first round and sits in eighth place at the Branch Law Firm/UNM Dick McGuire Invitational Monday.

As a team, Kansas rallied from a 302 (+14) in its morning round and shot a 4-under 284 in the second round, vaulting up four spots in the 16-team field. The 284 was the fourth lowest round of the day. KU is 10-over (586) heading into Tuesday’s final round and five shots from fourth spot. Pepperdine leads the tournament at 562 (-14).

“I was really proud of the team and their fight back after the first six holes today,” Kansas third-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “It took us some time to adjust with the early wind and faster green speeds. We fought the entire day and had some good birdies at the end of the first round and start of second round and showed some great resilience.”

Louderbaugh’s 67, which included six birdies, broke the Kansas freshman record and ties for the fourth-lowest round in Kansas women’s golf history with 11 others. The most recent 67 was by current KU junior Jordan Rothman at the Westbrook Invitational on Feb. 27, 2023. The previous KU freshman record was 68 set twice by Ariadna Fonseca Diaz in the fall of 2015.

“Lyla was incredible in the second round with six birdies and breaking the freshmen round for KU,” Kuhle said.

Junior Lauren Clark leads the KU contingent with a two-round 145 (+1) and is tied for 20th in the 93-golfer field. Clark shot a 1-under 71 in her second round that included an eagle on the par 5 18th hole. Rothman is two shots behind Clark and her 147 is tied for 32nd. Rothman had an eagle on the par 5 ninth hole in her opening round.

Louderbaugh improved 14 shots between rounds and is at 148 (+4), which is tied for 36th. Junior Lily Hirst (149) carded an even-par 72 in her afternoon round that included three birdies, while sophomore Katie Ruge is at 153 and junior Johanna Ebner, who is playing as an individual, is at 154.

“When we feel good about the greens speeds and our feel around the greens we have the ability to go low which we did the second round today,” Kuhle said. “That’s our goal tomorrow is to be ready out of the gate and compete all 18 holes with great speed and touch around these greens.”

Kansas will tee off at 8:30 a.m. CT for its third and final round of the UNM Dick McGuire Invitational. Live stats can be followed on Golfstat, as well as live updates from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter account.