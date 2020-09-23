🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball begins its 2020 Big 12 only slate against Baylor Friday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. before concluding the opening weekend Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

The Jayhawks return seven from last season’s team with the addition of 10 newcomers, including three transfers.

KU will be forced to replace the efforts of Ashley Smith, Zoe Hill and Allie Nelson. Nelson played a crucial role as libero in her four years in Lawrence, finishing seventh in program history with 1,273 digs. Lacey Angello, Kennedy Farris and Audri Suter each will look to make an impact as defensive specialists along with the addition of newcomer Molly Schultz.

Replacing Hill will be an equally tough task for KU as she recorded 383 blocks to finish seventh all-time in total blocks at Kansas. KU returns Gracie Van Driel and Rachel Langs in the middle. Langs holds the Kansas single-game record with 14 total blocks, and ranks 23rd in program history with 213 blocks. Joining Langs and Van Driel, are Caroline Crawford, the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and Kaiti Parks.

The outside hitters will look much different than last season’s team, featuring six newcomers that will join Riley Foltz, who redshirted last season. Karli Schmidt, Kim Whetstone and Ayah Elnady all enter the program for their first season of collegiate competition, while Jenny Mosser, Anezka Szabo and Paige Shaw all transferred into the program after last season.

Fans are encouraged to follow Kansas volleyball on social media or visit the live stats page to get updates about each match as the two matches are not available to watch or listen. Also, fans are not permitted at KAI events in September based on medical recommendations by the University of Kansas Pandemic Medical Advisory Team.