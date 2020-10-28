🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: vs Kansas State

The Jayhawks last played at Oklahoma Oct. 16-17 at McCasland Field House. Ayah Elnady continues to lead the KU offense, posting a team-high 71 kills, while ranking second on the team in digs (59) behind fellow freshman Molly Schultz (113).

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (1-7) host No. 11 Kansas State (5-3) in the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown Oct. 29-30 in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Both matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

OPPONENT PREVIEW: KANSAS STATE

• Kansas State enters the Dillons Sunflower Showdown with a 5-3 record and ranked 13th in the AVCA Poll. After splitting its first two matches against Iowa State, the Wildcats swept West Virginia before dropping two matches to No. 1 Texas. Kansas State captured two matches from Oklahoma Oct. 22-23.

• The Kansas State offense is led by Aliyah Carter, who was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week Oct. 27. Carter has a team-high 127 kills and 3.63 kills per set. Aiding the KSU offense is setter Shelby Martin, reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, who has 302 assists, while averaging 9.74 assists per match. Abigail Arcibong boasts a team-best 1.04 blocks per set, while Mackenzie Morris is the team leader in digs (133) and digs per set (3.80).

OCTOBER 29

• Ashley Michaels logged 10 blocks against Kansas State Oct. 29, 2003.

• In the sixth meeting between Kansas and Kansas State, KU beat KSU 2-1 on Oct. 29, 1976, the Jayhawk’s sixth-consecutive victory over the Wildcats.

2019 VS. KANSAS STATE

• In the first meeting of the 2019 Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Kansas fell to Kansas State in five sets, despite double-digit kills from Rachel Langs (11) and Ashley Smith (14). Sara Nielsen logged 48 assists in the Oct. 23, 2019 meeting at Ahearn Field House.

• The Lawrence edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown was much different, as Kansas beat the Wildcats in four sets with Langs leading the way with 13 kills. Nielsen again logged 40-plus assists, finishing with 44.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Ames, Iowa, to play Iowa State Nov. 13-14 in a two-match series at Hilton Coliseum. The matches will be streamed on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.