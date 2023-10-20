🏐 No. 14 Jayhawks Take on TCU for Sunday Afternoon ESPN2 Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 14 Kansas volleyball team (13-4, 4-3 Big 12) will be in Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend for a Sunday afternoon match against the TCU Horned Frogs (12-8, 5-4 Big 12).

The Oct. 22 match was a change from the original schedule and will be played 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2. It was previously at scheduled for a 3 p.m. start on ESPNU.

The Jayhawks’ most recent outing resulted in a 3-0 sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday, Oct. 14, in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Junior Ayah Elnady was a force in that match, tallying 15 kills and hitting .560, which was the best hitting percentage in the conference for the entirety of the weekend.

Graduate Reagan Cooper also was an offensive weapon, recording 15 kills of her own and hitting a strong .406 on the day. Junior Camryn Turner played a huge part in the team’s offensive success, tallying 40 assists and adding another ace to her stat line.

Junior London Davis was dominant on the block against the Sooners, leading the Jayhawks with five total, which was good for a second-best number this season behind her seven total blocks against Texas Tech.

There are various Jayhawks on the Big 12 leaderboards this week, along with three team statistical categories in which KU is leading (digs, kills and assists per set). Turner has the second-best assists per set average in the conference (10.51), Cooper has the ninth highest kills per set average with 3.44 and Raegan Burns is ninth on the digs per set list (3.55).

No. 22 Turner is checking in at No. 22 in the NCAA this week with her 10.51 assists per set average, being the highest-ranking Jayhawk on the national leaderboard.

This weekend’s match will be a homecoming of sorts for graduate transfer Mykayla Myers, as she revisits the home court in TCU’s Schollmaier Arena where she played the majority of her collegiate volleyball career before coming to Kansas.

TCU most recently fell to No. 6 Texas on Wednesday night in Fort Worth, where they took the dominant Longhorns to five sets in front of a record-breaking crowd. The Horned Frogs’ Melanie Parra and Audrey Nalls will be the two big players to watch against the Jayhawks, with the two dynamic attackers recording 20 and 24 kills respectively against Texas.

Fans are encouraged to follow along with Sunday’s on ESPN2 as well as with the Kansas Volleyball social media platforms and live statistics provided by TCU.