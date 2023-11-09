🏐 No. 14 Kansas Volleyball to Take on Iowa State in Pair of Road Matches

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 14 Kansas Volleyball (18-4, 9-3 Big 12) is set to travel to Iowa State (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) for a pair of matches on Friday and Saturday.

Kansas comes into the weekend series on a six-match win streak that dates back to October 6th. In that stretch, Kansas has four sweeps, including one over rival Kansas State last weekend. The Jayhawks have won nine of their last eleven and currently sit in second place in the Big 12.

Iowa State comes into the weekend as winners in three of their last four matches. Most recently, the Cyclones traveled to Fort Worth and won both matches last weekend against TCU. Iowa State is 7-3 at home this season, and they sit at sixth place in the conference.

In the last 10 matchups between these Big 12 foes, things have stayed fairly even, as the Cyclones have the slight 6-4 edge over Kansas. The most recent matchup in the series took place on November 19th, 2022 where Kansas defeated the Cyclones in a five-set thriller in Lawrence.

Kansas comes into the weekend leading the Big 12 in kills (13.95/set), assists (13.04/set), and hitting percentage (.271). Junior setter Camryn Turner is currently tied for the lead in assists per set in the conference with an average of 10.57.

Both matches this weekend inside Hilton Coliseum will be streamed on ESPN+. First serve for Friday’s match is set for 6:30 p.m., and Saturday’s match is set to begin at 4 p.m.

You can follow @KU_Volleyball on X (Twitter) for live updates throughout both matches this weekend.