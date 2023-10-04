🏐 No. 17 Kansas Heads to No. 8 Texas for Pair of Matches

AUSTIN, Texas – Riding a three-match winning streak, the No. 17 Kansas volleyball team (12-2, 3-1 Big 12) will take on the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (9-3, 4-0) in a pair of matches set for October 5-6 in Austin.

Both Thursday and Friday’s matches will kick off at 7 p.m. CT in Texas’ Gregory Gymnasium. Fans can tune in to the Longhorn Network for the live stream, or follow along with the live stats on StatBroadcast.

The Jayhawks are looking to keep their momentum from last weekend rolling, coming off a pair of victories over then-No. 20 Houston on Friday (3-2) and Saturday (3-0) in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Reagan Cooper had herself a weekend on the attacking side of things, tallying 35 total kills highlighted by a .600 hitting percentage with zero errors on Saturday. The graduate transfer continues to make a significant impact for the Jayhawks on offense, as she currently leads the team in kills per set with a 3.42 average.

A second leader on the Kansas side is junior Camryn Turner as she sits atop the Big 12 in assists per set with a 10.71 average. Turner posts 2,137 career assists thus far, which puts her eighth all-time in program history.

Another Jayhawk who continues to climb the conference leaderboard is freshman Raegan Burns, who ranks seventh with her digs per set average of 3.69 so far.

In terms of Big 12 play so far, Kansas is 3-1 and third in the standings, while the Longhorns are second with a 4-0 conference-only record. Texas is also coming off a two-victory weekend, having most-recently taken down previous Big 12 leader BYU twice.

Texas is currently on a four-match winning streak. The Longhorns returned five starters from last year’s NCAA title-winning team, including three first team All-Big 12 players.

In addition to the live stats and stream, fans are encouraged to follow along with the Kansas Volleyball social media accounts for various in-match updates.