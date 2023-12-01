🏐 No. 4 Jayhawks Host No. 5 Penn State in NCAA Second Round Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After advancing with a 3-0 sweep of Omaha on Thursday night, the Kansas Volleyball team will host Penn State on Friday, Dec. 1, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The contest is set for a 5:30 p.m. CT first serve from Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena and the match will be streamed on ESPN+ with Leif Lisec (play-by-play) and Jill Dorsey-Hall (analyst) on the call.

Kansas improved to 24-5 on the year with a 3-0 victory over Omaha in the first round. The Jayhawks are in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time and are now 9-3 in first-round matchups. Kansas is now looking for its fourth Sweet Sixteen appearance and second in the past three seasons.

In the NCAA opener, Kansas was led by Reagan Cooper, who totaled 11 kills while hitting .308 for the match. Ayah Elnady (7) and London Davis (6) combined for 13 kills and as the Jayhawks hit .184 for the match with 33 kills. Camryn Turner led the Jayhawks with 27 assists and 10 digs.

Penn State advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Yale on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions are 22-8 on the year and on a seven-match win streak heading into Friday’s match. Penn State is led by a trio of All-Big Ten selections in Jess Mruzik, Mac Podraza and Camryn Hannah.

Led by Big 12 Coach of the Year Ray Bechard, Kansas brings a 15-match home winning streak into Friday night’s match, which is the sixth-longest active home winning streak in NCAA Division I volleyball. The 15 home victories are the most by a Kansas team since 2015.

The winner of Friday’s match will advance to the regional semifinals in the Wisconsin Quadrant, where they will face the winner of No. 1 seed Wisconsin and Miami (Fla.). Regionals will be held on Dec. 7-9 at host sites.