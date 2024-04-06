⛳️ No. 43 Kansas Set for Regular Season Finale at Veritex Bank Texas Showdown

Tournament: Veritex Bank Texas Showdown

Course: Dallas Athletic Club

Par/Yards: 72/6,215

When: April 8-9

Participating Teams: #41 Baylor, BYU, #43 KANSAS, #42 Maryland, #26 SMU, #59 Texas State, #22 UCF and UNLV

Live Stats: Golfstat

DALLAS – The Kansas women’s golf team will close out its regular season at the Veritex Bank Texas Showdown, April 8-9, at the Dallas Athletic Club.

Hosted by SMU, the two-day event includes 36 holes of stroke play on Monday, which will seed the participating teams for two sessions of match play on Tuesday to crown a winner. The top four finishers of the stroke play portion will be seeded into two semifinal matches.

The 43rd-ranked Jayhawks head to Dallas after a 15th place finish at the Ping/ASU Invitational, March 28-30. In one of the most competitive events of the spring season, Kansas was led by a 43rd-place finish from junior Lily Hirst, who finished at +5.

Third-year Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle will travel a squad of Hirst, Jordan Rothman, Lauren Clark, Hanna Hawks and Lyla Louderbaugh. Sophomore Amy DeKock is traveling as the individual and will be making her debut in Kuhle’s six-person lineup.

“We are really excited to be back in Dallas and compete in another match play tournament,” said head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “Dallas Athletic Club is a challenging championship golf course that rewards consistent ball striking and a strong short game. I’m confident our ladies have put in the work and feel prepared to compete at the highest level this week.”

Hirst has led the Jayhawks as the team’s top finisher in the last two events, carrying a 71.60 stroke average into Dallas. On the season, Hirst has posted 11 rounds under par and has counted her score towards the team’s total in every round this season.

Rothman, the Big 12 Golfer of the Month in February and co-captain for the squad, leads Kansas with a 71.52 scoring average. Rothman also leads the team with 12 rounds under par and has an individual win earlier this season at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate (-11, 205). Rothman has been the top Kansas finisher in five of the team’s nine tournaments this season.

Clark carries a stroke average of 72.88 and leads Kansas with three Top 10 finishes this year. Clark has carded 10 rounds under par this season, with five of those being in the 60’s. Clark’s best finish of 2023-24 came at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational, where she finished T6 at -11.

Hawks, the senior co-captain from Wellington, is having her best season as a Jayhawk. Averaging 73.56 strokes per round, Hawks has two Top 20 finishes on the year and posted a career-low round of 67 at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational, finishing T14 at -8. Hawks has six rounds under par this year and has one round in the 60’s.

Louderbaugh is a freshman from Buffalo, Missouri with three Top 20 finishes, three rounds in the 60’s and holds a stroke average of 73.68. Louderbaugh has six rounds under par and four rounds at even par this season.

From Palm Desert, California, DeKock will be making her third appearance as a Jayhawk. DeKock competed earlier this season at the Match in the Desert (1.22.24), shooting a 1-under 71 and tying for 17th in the 18-hole event.

“We have had some elite competition the last two events, which I strongly believe has made us a better and more experienced team,” Kuhle added. “We have learned a lot about ourselves these last two weeks and feel we’ve made the necessary adjustments to be ready. We love match play and the competitive spirit this team has will shine through even more with this format.”

Fans can follow the tournament with live scoring provided by Golfstat, as well as live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account.

UP NEXT

Kansas will open postseason play at the 2024 Big 12 Championship, hosted at Houston Oaks Country Club in Hockley, Texas April 18-20. The Jayhawks finished eighth at last year’s conference championship and were led by a ninth-place finish from former KU golfer Esme Hamilton (+2), who was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team for her performance.