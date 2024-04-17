⛳️ No. 7 Seed Kansas Heads to Texas for Big 12 Championship

Tournament: Big 12 Women’s Championship

Course: Houston Oaks Country Club

Par/Yards: 71/6,249

When: April 18-20

Participating Teams: #1 Texas, #2 UCF, #3 Houston, #4 Baylor, #5 Oklahoma State, #6 Oklahoma, #7 KANSAS, #8 Iowa State, #9 Kansas State, #10 Texas Tech, #11 TCU, #12 BYU and #13 Cincinnati

Live Stats: Golfstat

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas women’s golf team enters the Big 12 Women’s Championship as the seventh-seed at Houston Oaks Country Club, April 18–20 to open postseason play.

In a 13-team field that features four new Big 12 conference institutions, the 54-hole tournament will consist of three 18-hole rounds on April 18, 19 and 20. The third and final round on Saturday will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

For the opening two rounds, the seventh-seeded Jayhawks will be grouped with No. 8-seed Iowa State and No. 9-seed Kansas State and will tee off at 10 a.m. CT for both rounds.

“We are very excited to compete in conference this year at Houston Oaks,” said third-year Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “We’ve competed against the best teams in the country on challenging championship courses and feel that those experiences will help us focus on things we can control.”

Kuhle and the Jayhawks will travel six for the Big 12 Championship with senior Hanna Hawks, juniors Jordan Rothman, Lily Hirst, Johanna Ebner and Lauren Clark and sophomore Amy DeKock.

As a team, Kansas has finished inside of the Top 5 four times this season and recorded the program’s first team title since 2017 with its win at the Westbrook Invitational, February 25-26. In last year’s conference championship, the Jayhawks finished eighth and were led by a ninth-place finish from Esme Hamilton (+2), who was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team for her performance.

Historically, Kansas’ lone league championship was when it won the 1990 Big Eight Conference title at Alvamar Golf Club in Lawrence. The Jayhawks’ highest finish in the Big 12 era, since 1996-97, was when they tied for fourth in 2014 at the UT Gold Club in Austin, Texas. The 2014 KU team would later receive an NCAA Regional at-large selection and advance to the NCAA Championship.

KANSAS IN THE BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP (last five years)

2023 – 8th (899)

2022 – 7th (903)

2021 – 9th (890)

2020 – *no championship played due to COVID-19

2019 – 7th (928)

2018 – 9th (946)

“We’ve worked extremely hard the last month preparing to leave here feeling we have the utmost confidence to perform,” Kuhle added. “From our mental skills training, experience and practice preparation we are very confident heading into this event. We are confident in our ball striking off the tee, wedges, short game and lag putting which I feel are the key ingredients to performing on this course.”

2023-24 STROKE AVERAGES (Rounds/Avg.)

Rothman – 27/71.51

DeKock – 3/71.66

Hirst – 27/71.92

Clark – 27/72.85

Hawks – 18/73.44

Ebner – 22/74.13

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring for the Big 12 Championship can be found on Golfstat, while fans can also follow with live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account. A broadcast for the third and final round on April 20th will be provided via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.