⛳ Omaha Standout Katie Ruge Signs to Player Women’s Golf at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Katie Ruge from Omaha, Nebraska, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s golf at Kansas, KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle announced Thursday.

“Katie brings phenomenal ball striking and scoring consistency to our program,” Kuhle said. “She finished in the top 5 in two AJGAs this summer and shot a 65 in a high school event this year and won the Nebraska women’s match play event in 2020. She is athletic and her golf swing has tremendous power and speed. When I watched Katie play this summer I was so impressed with her competitiveness, focus, length, and her confident mindset to accomplish her goals. I am confident she will help build this program into a top team.”

At the age of 16, Ruge became the second youngest junior to ever win the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship in 2020.

A 4.1 grade point average honors student, Ruge ended her prep career as the most decorated golfer in Millard North High School history as she medaled in all but one tournament in her four years of competition. At Millard North, Ruge was part of three conference and district championship teams in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 2019 she set the Millard North 18-hole tournament record by shooting a 69. She would twice break her own mark carding a 67 in 2020 and 65 in 2021. Also, in 2021, Ruge shot a 65 to win the Woodland Hills Golf Course Women’s 18-Holes Tournament.

In 2019 Ruge twice shot 66 with the first setting a record at the Nebraska Junior Golf Girls Championship and the second also establishing a record at the Champions Run Golf Course record for an 18-hole tournament.

Ruge joins Johanna Ebner who signed with Kansas in September 2021 and will join the team in January 2022. Ebner is from Villach, Austria, and won the Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship last September. She is ranked 527 in the world amateur rankings and has been a member of the Austrian National Team since 2017. Ebner has competed the last four years with the national team and most recently this summer at the European Women’s Team Championship.