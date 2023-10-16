⛳ Rothman Tied for 15th, Jayhawks Conclude Second Round of Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Junior Jordan Rothman sits in a tie for 15th as the 28th-ranked Kansas Women’s Golf team is in 11th after 36 holes of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate at Cherokee Country Club.

Rothman, a Cape Town, South Africa native, posted an even-par round of 71 on Monday after opening the tournament with a one-over round of 72, leading all Jayhawks in scoring. Rothman carded three birdies and went three-under on the par-fives at Cherokee CC and is one-over for the event.

“I’m extremely proud of Jordan and her grind today,” said head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “The best players find a way to score and compete and she did exactly that. She was mature, confident and grinded until the very last hole with an incredible up and down. We’re so proud of Jordan and her competitiveness she has brought this tournament. We’re going to end our season feeling confident and prepared to play the best KU golf we can.”

No. 16 UCF leads the way at 6-under, followed by No. 8 Ole Miss (+1), No. 26 Pepperdine (+4), No. 46 Louisville (+5) and No. 10 Clemson (+6) to round out the top five.

Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh and junior transfer Lily Hirst both shot five-over rounds of 76. Louderbaugh is tied for 35th at five-over, while Hirst sits tied for 47th at seven-over after carding two birdies in the second round.

Junior Lauren Clark picked up three birdies and shot a six-over round of 77, sitting tied for 60th at +11. Junior Johanna Ebner is competing for Kansas as an individual, firing a second-round score of 78. Ebner is tied for 70th at +15.

“We got off to a solid start today but unfortunately didn’t close out the round on the back nine,” said Kuhle. “This course is a championship level course, especially around the greens. You have to have good touch and think over every shot. I feel like we let some strokes get away from us, but we will clean up in our preparation for tomorrow.”

The Jayhawks will be paired with Kansas State and Wisconsin for the final round and will tee off Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. CT in a shotgun start. Live scoring for the round can be found on Golfstat, while fans can also follow along for live updates with the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter account.