⛳ Rothman Makes History and Wins Individual Title, Jayhawks Set 54-Hole Program Record

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Kansas Women’s Golf junior Jordan Rothman claimed her first collegiate victory at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate on Sunday, setting a new 54-hole program individual record with an 11-under 205. Kansas finished fourth as a team and set a 54-hole team record with a 14-under 850.

Rothman, who fired rounds of 69 and 70 to open the tournament, posted a career-best round of 66 on her way to her first collegiate win. Rothman’s win is the first for a Kansas individual in three years, last recorded by Sera Tadokoro at the Louisville Cardinal Cup in 2020.

Rothman carded seven birdies in the final round, one of which she made a five-footer on the last hole to put her alone in first.

“I am so incredibly proud of Jordan and her performance this week,” said Coach Lindsay Kuhle. “She earned this win, and I am so proud of her play. She is a wonderful leader and will accomplish some big things this year.”

The Jayhawks posted team scores of 282-282-286 for a total of 850, which sets a new 54-hole record by the program, previously set by the team at the UCF Challenge (852) last year.

“The team was fantastic and it’s awesome to break another record this fall,” said Kuhle. “All six players pushed each other to play their best and helped the team this week. We are continuing to gain momentum with our team and it’s a great time to be a Jayhawk.”

Junior Lauren Clark also had a strong outing, finishing tied for 9th after posting rounds of 70-68-73 for a tournament score of 211. Clark’s top-10 finish is the first of her career and best finish as a Jayhawk.

Johanna Ebner, who competed for Kansas as an individual, finished tied for 27th after rounds of 74-73-70. Ebner went two-under in the final round for her first under-par round of the season.

Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh shot rounds of 72-72-74 and finished two-over. Junior Lily Hirst carded rounds of 74-72-73 and finished three-over. Louderbaugh finished tied for 33rd, while Hirst finished tied for 37th.

Senior Hanna Hawks made her season debut this weekend, finishing tied for 55th at eight-over par with rounds of 71-75-78.

“It is so special to be in contention again this fall,” Kuhle added. “Being in the last group for the last two days with a chance to win against a top field is motivating to us all and drives us to continue to work hard to have this opportunity again.”

UP NEXT

Kansas will close out its fall season at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee Oct. 15-17.