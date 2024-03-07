⛳️ Rothman Tabbed Co-Big 12 Women's Golfer of the Month

IRVING, Texas – Kansas Women’s Golf junior Jordan Rothman earned co-Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the Month honors on Thursday, becoming the first Jayhawk to win the award since 2015.

Rothman garners the award alongside Texas’ Farah O’Keefe and becomes just the second Jayhawk ever to win the monthly award, joining Yupaporn Kawinpakorn (2012-15) who did it twice while at Kansas.

“This is a very well deserved honor for Jordan and we couldn’t be more proud of her,” said third year KU coach Lindsay Kuhle. “She is a true leader for our program and has shown up and competed every round for us this season.”

Rothman is a Cape Town, South Africa native who is putting together an impressive junior campaign. Rothman has notched two top-10 finishes over the month of February, tying for eighth at the UCF Challenge and tying for second at the Westbrook Invitational.

In her most recent event, Rothman helped her team to a championship run at the Westbrook Invitational, firing an individual score of -13 (203) and setting a new 54-hole program record. Along with her individual success, she led the Jayhawks to a 43-under first-place finish at the Westbrook Invitational, the team’s first title since 2017.

Over six rounds of golf for the month, Rothman carried a stroke average of 69.00, carding five rounds under par and one at even par. A co-captain of her team, Rothman has one top 20, two top 10s, a top 5 and a first-place finish on the season.

“Jordan has made great strides in her ball striking and putting this season, which has helped with her low scoring,” Kuhle added. “She has the confidence and consistency to go low and she did just that in the last two events.”

Rothman and the Jayhawks will tee it up next in Tallahassee, Florida at Seminole Legacy Golf Club for the Florida State Match Up, March 15-17.

KANSAS WOMEN’S BIG 12 GOLFERS OF THE MONTH

Yupaporn Kawinpakorn – October, 2014

Yupaporn Kawinpakorn – September, 2015

Jordan Rothman – February, 2024