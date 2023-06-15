⛳️ Ruth Toennessen Joins Kansas Women’s Golf Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Ruth Toennessen has joined the Kansas women’s golf team, KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle announced today. Toennessen will be a sophomore for the 2023-24 season after transferring from Morehead State.

“We are extremely excited to add Ruth to our roster this fall,” Kuhle said. “Ruth had a fantastic college season last spring and is a proven winner. She is competitive and wants to take her game to the next level and eventually turn professional. She has an exceptional work ethic which is extremely important in this program. I’m very impressed with Ruth’s drive and desire to be great, her competitive results and rounds under par, and know she has a bright future as a Jayhawk.”

A native of Stavanger, Norway, in 2022-23 Toennessen led the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) and her team with a 74.6 per round scoring average as she was the first-ever OVC Player of the Year, OVC Freshman of the Year and conference tournament medalist. Also, last season, Toennessen was a four-time OVC Golfer of the Week, the conference’s golfer of the month in March and named All-OVC and to the league’s all-newcomer and all-tournament teams.

In addition to winning the OVC individual title with a 6-over 222, Toennessen won the Spring Break Shootout (March 13-14) in Lake Jovita, Florida, carding a 67 in her second round and concluding 3-under for the event. Toennessen posted six top-20 finishes in 2022-23 and led Morehead State to the OVC team title and the NCAA Regional in Westfield, Indiana, where MSU finished 11th.

Prior to Morehead State, in 2021, Toennessen won the Srixon Tour 7 event in Kristiansand, Norway and was listed as one of the top-five under-19 players in Norway. Toennessen represented Norway at the 2021 European Girls Championship. Additionally, Toennessen posted six top-five finishes in Norway’s Srixon U19 Tour and the Garmin Norgescup, where amateurs and professionals compete throughout Norway.

Toennessen is the third newcomer on the Kansas roster for 2023-24. She joins freshmen Lyla Louderbaugh (Buffalo, Missouri) and Lauren Pham (Las Vegas, Nevada) who signed with Kansas last November.