🏀 Schneider Announces Coaching Staff Additions

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced two new assistant coaches for the women’s basketball program with the promotion of Brock McGinnis and hiring of Marqu’es Webb. McGinnis and Webb join Morgan Paige and Karyla Middlebrook as assistants under Schneider, who led Kansas to a 25-11 record and the 2023 WNIT Championship last season. The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons and KU has reached the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Kansas returns four starters from 2022-23, including All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin.

"Brock has been a tremendous asset to our program and has contributed significantly to the progress we’ve made in his time here. He has a terrific basketball mind and is a proven relationship builder. Brock will work with our post players and will continue to be heavily involved in game planning and scouting of opponents. We are excited to have him on the court as an assistant coach and on the road as a recruiter and talent evaluator." Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider

McGinnis has been on staff at KU for four seasons, serving as the Director of Player Development since 2019. He has assisted as Kansas reached the postseason in each of the past two seasons, including winning the 2023 WNIT Championship. The Jayhawks finished 25-11 in 2022-23, marking the sixth time in program history that KU won at least 25 games in a season, and the first time since 1996-97. Kansas was led by one of the most improved players in the country last season as Taiyanna Jackson became the first Jayhawk in more than 40 years to average a double-double. She was named a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team after breaking the single-season school record in blocked shots for the second-straight season. The Jayhawks have now won at least 20 games in consecutive seasons after going 21-10 in 2021-22, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. The 21 victories marked a win increase of 14 from 2020-21, which is the largest single-season win improvement in program history. “First off, I want to thank Brandon for the opportunity to continue working alongside him in an elevated role with Kansas Women’s Basketball,” McGinnis said. “My next thank you goes out to my wife, Megan for her continued support in this basketball journey. To all former, current, and future Jayhawks, I am excited to continue working to make you all proud to call KU home. Rock Chalk!”

"We are extremely excited to add Marqu’es to our staff as an assistant coach. Her ability to recruit and develop players is already well established early in her coaching career. Her positive vibe and personality is one our players will connect with immediately. Marqu’es will assist in the skill development of our front line and play a major role in our recruiting efforts. She will also coordinate opponent scouting." Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider