🏀 Schneider Named ESPN's Coach of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider has been named ESPN.com’s Coach of the Week, the website announced Monday, following the team’s victories over West Virginia and Texas Tech.

Schneider and the Jayhawks are now 19-5 on the season and will bring a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s game against No. 9 Iowa State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Women’s Basketball (@kuwbball)

Schneider’s honor from ESPN.com marks the second straight week the Kansas coach has earned national accolades. Last week, Schneider was named WhoopDirt.com’s Coach of the Week. The coach has guided Kansas to 10 conference wins for the first time since 1999-2000, and the Jayhawks are currently receiving 39 votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. The veteran coach has also led the team to a seven-game conference winning streak, which matches a program record.

It was also a big week for Schneider’s family. On Monday, it was announced that his father, longtime coach Bob Schneider, was selected as an inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.