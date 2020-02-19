Szabo Invited To U.S. Women's National Team Open Tryouts

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball’s Anezka Szabo has been invited to the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts Feb. 21-23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Szabo, a redshirt-junior transfer from Nebraska, is one of 214 athletes from 94 colleges. She is slated to compete for a roster spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team and 56 spots on the U.S. Collegiate National Team programs.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native is also one of 24 opposites competing.

More information is available on the USA Volleyball team page, and Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. (MT) will feature a live stream of the tryout.