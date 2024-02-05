🏀 Taiyanna Jackson Named Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time this season and third time in her career, Kansas super-senior center Taiyanna Jackson has been selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week. Jackson received the award after leading the Jayhawks to a 2-0 week that included wins against BYU and at TCU.

A native of East Chicago, Indiana, Jackson averaged 22.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game in two games. She also shot 66.7 percent from the field, connecting on a combined 18-of-27 field goal attempts.

Jackson started the week with 25 points and 20 rebounds on Wednesday against BYU for the first 20 point/20 rebound game by a Kansas player since 2015 and the eighth in Division I women’s basketball this season. It was Jackson’s ninth double-double of the season and 36th of her career, which matches Vickie Adkins for third-most in Kansas women’s basketball history.

Jackson followed that performance by going for 20 points and nine rebounds at TCU on Saturday night as the Jayhawks claimed their first conference road win of the season. She shot 8-of-11 from the field and finished one rebound shy of a second double-double for the week, while adding three blocked shots in 27 minutes of play.

This is the third career Big 12 Player of the Week award for Jackson, who received the honor twice last season. She shared the award as Co-Player of the Week on Jan. 3, 2023, after totaling 17 points and 19 rebounds in an 80-65 victory at Oklahoma State, and was later recognized individually on Feb. 13, 2023, following consecutive double-doubles in wins over TCU and Texas Tech.

Jackson is the second Jayhawk to receive weekly recognition from the Big 12 Conference this season. She joins S’Mya Nichols, who is a two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week after claiming the honor on Dec. 11, and Jan. 15.