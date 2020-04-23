🏀 Terry Nooner Returns to Kansas as Women's Basketball Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Alum Terry Nooner joins the Kansas women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, announced by head coach Brandon Schneider on Thursday.

Nooner’s responsibilities at KU will include recruiting, scouting, game preparation, skill development and position coach for forwards.

“I’ve told Terry on several occasions that we’d like to bring him back to KU,” said Schneider. “This time, the timing is perfect for him, his family, and Kansas women’s basketball. Terry is an elite recruiter, a terrific teacher, and an outstanding coach on the floor. He has been extremely successful at every stop in his basketball journey, and I’m excited about the positive impact he’s going to have in every phase of our program. We are elated to welcome him, his wife Tracy, and their three children back to Lawrence.”

Having found success at all levels of basketball, Nooner returns to Kansas after serving as an assistant at Texas during the 2019-20 season. His responsibilities at Texas included instructing players at the post position, defensive coordination, and recruiting.

While with the Longhorns, Nooner helped Texas rank nationally in the Top 25 of rebounds per game [43.0] and rebound margin [+7.6]. He coached a pair of standout post players at Texas in Joyner Holmes, who was recently selected as the 19th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, and Charli Collier, a top-10 finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award.

Before his time at Texas, Nooner spent the 2018-19 season at the professional level with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers as a player development coach.

Prior to his stint with the Cavaliers, Nooner spent three seasons at the University of Maryland as an assistant coach. He helped the Terrapins to back-to-back Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and three NCAA Tournaments. He also helped recruit the nation’s No. 1 class in 2016 and the No. 4 class of 2017.

Before joining the Maryland staff, Nooner was at Alabama for two seasons from 2013-15.

Prior to Alabama, Nooner spent one season at Kansas as an assistant with the women’s basketball team under Coach Bonnie Henrickson. He helped the Jayhawks to one of their most successful seasons, as KU finished with a 20-14 overall record in 2012-13. The Jayhawks advanced to the fourth NCAA Sweet 16 in program history and their first in back-to-back seasons.

“My family and I are extremely excited about the opportunity to come back home and be a part of the Kansas Women’s Basketball Family,” said Nooner. “Coach Brandon and I have always had a great relationship, and I am excited to be a part of his staff. It’s been a full circle kind of thing. It’s going to be a fun opportunity coming back to Lawrence.”

“I’ve always kept an eye on the team, especially coming back to the league and having to scout them. Seeing the growth of the team from where they were last year and how they battled this year has me excited for the future.”

He returned to Lawrence after serving as an assistant for one season at Southern Illinois (2011-12).

Nooner, a Raytown, Mo., native, was a former guard and team captain for the University of Kansas from 1997-2000. He helped lead the Jayhawks to a Sweet Sixteen, four NCAA Tournament appearances and three Big 12 Championships.

Nooner and his wife Tracy have two daughters, Tarynn and Tatum, and a son, Terry III.