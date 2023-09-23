🏐 Kansas Sweeps Texas Tech in 3-0 Road Victory

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 17 Kansas volleyball team swept Texas Tech (26-24, 25-19, 25-14) in a Saturday afternoon contest at United Supermarkets Arena.

With the win, the Jayhawks improved to 10-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 play, while TTU fell to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

The first set featured 11 ties before a Kansas challenge made the score 20-19. Kansas extended the lead to 22-19, but Texas Tech scored the next three points, tying the score up at 22’s for the 12th tie of the set. After a Kansas timeout, the score would read 23-23, then 23-24, but a huge block from Toyosi Onabanjo and Ayah Elnady knotted the score at 24. Elnady then registered two straight kills to secure the win for the Jayhawks, 26-24.

Kansas came out fast in the second, running up an early 7-3 lead. The Red Raiders started to close back in, however, not letting Kansas get too far ahead. Various Jayhawks stepped up throughout the second, and a big block from Mykayla Myers and Camryn Turner forced a TTU timeout with the Jayhawks up 13-9. The Jayhawks looked increasingly confident as the set went on, leading by at least four the rest of the way. A block closed out the set for Kansas, 25-19.

Texas Tech attempted to answer in the third, but the Jayhawks looked steady on both offense and defense. KU pulled away as far as 19-13, and continued to hold Tech right at 13 for five more plays. Reagan Cooper ended the match on the kill, closing out the third and final set 25-14.

Cooper led all players in kills with 13 on her former school’s court, while also hitting an impressive .471. Onabanjo and Elnady also posted double digit kills with 10 apiece.

Raegan Burns anchored the Jayhawk defense with a team and season-high 17 total digs, while Turner was next in line with 13 and Caroline Bien posted 11. Turner also contributed 36 assists on the day.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home to take on Houston for a weekend series on September 29-30 in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.