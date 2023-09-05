🏐 Turner Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball setter Camryn Turner has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for her outstanding performances in last week’s Kansas Invitational, the conference office announced Tuesday.

The Topeka, Kansas, native largely contributed to then-No. 23 Kansas’ four-set victory over No. 19 Marquette on Saturday, as well as taking No. 25 ranked Purdue to five sets on Thursday.

Turner registered 98 total assists across the two matches (57 vs. Purdue and 41 vs. Marquette), which was good for a 10.89 assists per set average on the weekend.

She also added five kills in each match and registered two huge aces and one block assist in the win against Marquette.

Defensively, Turner was equally as strong, recording 14 digs against Purdue and 12 versus Marquette, bringing her digs per set average to 3.53 this season.

This is the second conference weekly honor for Turner. As a freshman she was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Nov. 23, 2021.

No. 22 Kansas (3-1) will be back in action this weekend in the Shocker Volleyball Classic, Sept. 7-8, at Charles Koch Arena. Kansas will play host Wichita State (3-2) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. CT. The KU-WSU contest will be televised on ESPN+. KU will play past and future Big 12 foe Colorado (5-1) on Friday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m.