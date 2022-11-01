🏐 Volleyball Hosts Dillons Sunflower Showdown Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-7 (5-5 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will remain in Lawrence, Kansas as they take on the 12-10 (3-6 Big 12) Kansas State Wildcats in a sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 2 for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with first serve at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 20-29 against the Wildcats. Bechard and the Jayhawks defeated K-State 3-2 on September 24 in Bramlage Coliseum

Bechard is one win away from tying John Cook from Nebraska for the second most all-time wins by a coach in Big 12 Conference matches only. Bechard is currently sitting with 206 Big 12 wins, with Jerritt Elliot from Texas at number one with 331.

Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in blocks, averaging 2.65 blocks per set, with Lauren Dooley leading KU with 1.13 blocks per set. The Jayhawks are second in the conference in opponent hitting percentage at .180.

Sophomore Caroline Bien reached her 500th career kill as a Jayhawk against Iowa State on October 7. She enters Wednesday’s match with 560 kills.

Bien had her best offensive match of the season at West Virginia on October 19 tallying 17 kills and hitting .310 with four errors.

Junior Kennedy Farris is three digs away from achieving her 1,000th career dig as a Jayhawk. She currently has 997 digs.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas leads K-State in kills per set 12.67-12.36.

The Jayhawks top the Wildcats in assists per sets 11.61 to 11.38.

In blocks per set, KU is averaging 2.65, while K-State is recording 2.58.

Both the Jayhawks and Wildcats have played in 84 sets during the 2022 campaign with Kansas recording 1,064 kills and K-State tallying 1,038 kills.

Series History

The Wildcats lead the Jayhawks in the all-time series record 66-52. Kansas has won three straight matches with KU defeating K-State in five-sets each of the last two meetings. Sophomore London Davis led the Jayhawk offense with a career-high 22 kills, hitting .647. Sophomore Camryn Turner recorded a double-double with 41 assists and 16 digs, while junior Kennedy Farris also had a double-double with 17 digs and 11 assists.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied 11 double-doubles in 22 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24), Baylor (10/1), Iowa State (10/7), TCU (10/12) and West Virginia (10/19). Recently, Turner collected 46 assists and 12 digs to help Kansas to a 3-1 victory over WVU.

Turner is currently sitting at 781 assists and 78 kills on the season.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 233 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is second with 224. Super-senior Anezka Szabo has recorded 138 kills for Kansas.

Elnady currently has 33 service aces on the season with a school record seven aces in a five-set match against Texas Tech on October 15.

Dooley has 57.5 blocks on the season.

Junior Kennedy Farris has recorded 246 digs in the 84 sets Kansas has played this season.

Up Next

Kansas will hit the road to play No. 11 Baylor on Saturday (November 5) at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with first serve taking place at 2 p.m. CT.