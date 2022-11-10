🏐 Volleyball Signs Three for 2023 Recruiting Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Ray Bechard announced the additions of Aisha Aiono, Raegan Burns and Ellie Schneider to the 2023 Kansas Volleyball signing class today.

Aiono heads to Lawrence from Liberty, Missouri, while Burns is from Lafayette, Indiana. Schneider hails from Metairie, Louisiana.

Aisha Aiono

Middle Blocker, 6-3, Fr.-HS

Notes: Played volleyball for Liberty High School, earning four letters…Placed first in the 2022-23 conference tournament and was second at the 2022-23 district tournament…Totaled a +.447 hitting percentage and had 114 blocks in a single season…Earned 2022-23 First Team All-Conference and First Team All-District…Named Academic All-State…Played club volleyball for MAVS KC…Finished Top-10 in the open division at Nationals for club volleyball…Father, Aissac Aiono, played football for the BYU Cougars.

Bechard on Aiono: “Aisha is a very mature kid for her age. She is very intentional about how she trains and how she manages herself and her time. Aiono will add a much-needed physicality from a defensive and offensive presence that will certainly help us.”

Raegan Burns

Libero, 5-6, Fr.-HS

Notes: Four-time letter winner for volleyball…Helped lead McCutcheon HS to four conference titles, two regional titles, one semi-state title and one state championships title…Recorded 34 digs against Penn in the Semi-State match…Was named to First Team 4A All State in 2021 and 2022…Awarded Max Preps All American honors in 2021 and 2022…Member of The Academy Volleyball Club…Earned AAU Academic All American.

Bechard on Burns: “Raegan is a high-level competitor, a defensive specialist and libero that has some great range. She has excellent platform skills and is a student of the game that is continuously working on the skills to get better and better. Burns has great enthusiasm about how she plays, and we are very excited that she is going to be joining us.”

Ellie Schneider

Middle Blocker, 6-5, Fr.-HS

Notes: Was a member of volleyball, basketball and softball teams at Metairie Park County Day School and earned 13 letters…Helped the Cajuns to state and district titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021…Reached 1,000 kills during her high school career…Earned All-State recognition her sophomore and junior year for volleyball…Was named All-District for softball and basketball during her sophomore and junior campaign…While in high school, she was a member of National Honors Society, Cum Laude Society, a Williams College Book award winner and AP Scholar…Played for NOLA Volleyball…Mother, Julie, played volleyball at Tulsa and father, Larry, played baseball at Tulsa.

Bechard on Schneider: “Ellie is a very physical kid who will present a Big 12 level physicality when it comes to the block and the attack. We are excited about her and her development. We know that she has a lot of great days of volleyball ahead of her.”