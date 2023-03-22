🏀 WBCA Lists Taiyanna Jackson as Region Finalist for All-America

ATLANTA – The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Wednesday the region finalists for 2023 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America, with Kansas senior center Taiyanna Jackson named as one of 10 finalists from region three.

WBCA member head coaches may nominate players from their own teams for Coaches’ All-America. They then vote for the top eight players in their respective regions from among those players who are nominated. The selection committee, which is composed of head coaches from each region who are elected by their peers, may select up to 12 additional at-large finalists from the remaining pool of nominees. The 2023 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team will be announced later this month.

Jackson was the lone player in the Big 12 to be named a unanimous selection to both the All-Big 12 First Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. She has recorded 19 double-doubles this season – the most by a Jayhawk player since 1982 – and is one of five players in Power Five conferences averaging a double-double this season, with 15.0 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Jackson was previously announced as one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was a top 10 candidate for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award.

A native of East Chicago, Indiana, Jackson ranks third in the nation in rebounding (12.5), fourth in blocked shots (96) and field goal percentage (66.6), and ninth in double-doubles (19). Last season, she was the first-ever Jayhawk selection to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team after setting a single-season school record with 95 blocks, a mark she surpassed with two blocked shots in Kansas WNIT win against Missouri on Monday. Jackson is third on KU’s all-time blocks list with 191.

Jackson is seeking to join an exclusive group of Jayhawks to be named WBCA All-Americans. Three Kansas women’s basketball players have earned the distinction, most recently Tamecka Dixon in 1997. Others selected include Angela Aycock in 1995 and Lynette Woodard four times from 1978-81.

Kansas returns to action Thursday and will host Nebraska for the Super 16 round of the WNIT. That game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT and be televised by Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.