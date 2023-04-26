🏀 WNIT Champs Host 2022-23 Season Celebration

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider and the 2023 WNIT Champion Kansas Jayhawks hosted a season celebration on Wednesday evening in the Burge Union on KU’s campus.

Players, coaches, staff, families and supporters filled the room to honor the 2022-23 Jayhawk team, which accomplished several milestones on its way to the WNIT Championship. Kansas finished 25-11, marking the sixth time in school history and first time since 1996-97 that a KU team had 25 or more wins in a season. KU also set a new single-season school record with 19 wins at Allen Fieldhouse, and experienced a 122 percent increase in average attendance, which included a crowd of 11,701 for the WNIT Championship game against Columbia.

The emcee for the evening was Brenda VanLengen, who regularly calls the Jayhawks on television for Big 12 NOW. Following a welcome from Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and invocation by Jayhawk women’s basketball alum Niccolly Wuellner, the participants ate dinner while watching highlight videos from the season. After dinner, VanLengen introduced the members of the team and Director of Athletics Travis Goff addressed the crowd before turning over the mic to KU’s head coach. Schneider then took the stage for remarks about the season followed by handing out the team’s individual awards.