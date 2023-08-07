🏀 Women’s Basketball Adds Three for 2023-24 share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Brandon Schneider announced today the signing of three student-athletes who will join Kansas women’s basketball for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The newest Jayhawks include a pair of Kansas natives returning to their home state, and one incoming freshman. Graduate transfer Ryan Cobbins is a guard/forward from Kansas City, Kansas, and comes to KU from Alabama after playing the first three seasons of her career at North Dakota State. Skyler Gill is a guard/forward from Wichita, Kansas, who joins the Jayhawks after two seasons at North Alabama, and Paris Gaines is a freshman center from Orlando, Florida, who will start her career in Lawrence.

"We are excited to be able add depth, length, and athleticism to our roster late in the summer. All three players have different skills sets but will add great value to our team." Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider

Ryan Cobbins

G/F, 6-0, S-Sr.-TR

Kansas City, Kan. (Alabama) Notes: Has four years of college experience as she arrives at Kansas…Played the 2022-23 season at Alabama and appeared in 29 games, averaging 13.6 minutes per game…Scored a season-high 10 points against Auburn (Dec. 2) and had a season-best six rebounds against Ole Miss (Jan. 15)…Shot 87.5% from the free throw line and 31% from the three-point line during her season at Alabama…Started her career at North Dakota State, where she was coached by current KU assistant Morgan Paige during her freshman and sophomore seasons…Three-year starter at NDSU, where she averaged 10.5 points per game over 83 contests…Named All-Summit League Honorable Mention in 2020-21 after being selected to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team in 2019-20…Played for four years at Piper HS in Kansas City, graduating in 2019…Scored 1,243 points and grabbed 464 rebounds in her prep career…Four-time Kansas Class 4A All-State selection and helped her team to three medal finishes at the state tournament, including runner-up in 2019. Coach Brandon on Ryan: “Ryan’s experience vs. high level competition, leadership, and versatility will allow her to make a seamless transition and immediate impact in our program.”

Paris Gaines

C, 6-3, Fr.-HS

Orlando, Fla. (Jones HS) Notes: Played at the Class 5A level for Jones HS in Florida, graduating in 2022…Averaged 5.7 blocked shots per game her senior season…Totaled 10.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game over her final two seasons at the prep level…Played for West Orange club team at the Brazz Sports Elite Preseason Classic, where she was named a tournament all-star in 2019. Coach Brandon on Paris: “We are thrilled to add a frontline player with Paris’s upside and potential. Her skill level, feel, and passing ability have really stood out in our late July practices.”