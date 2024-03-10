📸 Women's Basketball Big 12 Championships vs. Texas

Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - center Paris Gaines #7 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard Holly Kersgieter #13 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - center Taiyanna Jackson #1 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard Zakiyah Franklin #15 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - center Taiyanna Jackson #1 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard/forward Ryan Cobbins #5 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - Spirit Squad during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - center Taiyanna Jackson #1 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard/forward Skyler Gill #32 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard Wyvette Mayberry #0 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard Holly Kersgieter #13 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard Zakiyah Franklin #15 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard S'Mya Nichols #12 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard Holly Kersgieter #13 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - center Danai Papadopoulou #14 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - center Taiyanna Jackson #1 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
KANSAS CITY, MO - March 9, 2024 - guard Zakiyah Franklin #15 during Round 3 of Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship between the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
