🏀 Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season vs Jacksonville

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 55th season of intercollegiate women’s basketball at the University of Kansas tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks host Jacksonville. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call.

The Jayhawks, who are receiving votes in the Associated Press and WBCA Coaches preseason polls, return four starters and 11 letterwinners from the 2021-22 breakthrough season. Kansas finished 21-10 and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 under the tutelage of Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider. Schneider enters his eighth season as the head coach at Kansas in 2022-23, which is his 25th season overall as a head coach. Last season, he guided Kansas to the largest win improvement in program history (+14) and a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 at 11-7.

Kansas has been tabbed for a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 Conference during the upcoming 2022-23 season. The poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches, was announced on October 6 by the conference office. While the Jayhawks will be opening the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night, Jacksonville comes to Lawrence 1-0 following a 109-23 victory over Johnson University on Monday. It will be the first all-time meeting between the programs.

Kansas had three players earn a spot on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the team, while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and senior center Taiyanna Jackson received honorable mention.

Kersgieter earns preseason recognition from the Big 12 for the third-straight season, having previously garnered honorable mention prior to each of the past two seasons. She was named 2022 All-Big 12 First Team as a junior after leading the Jayhawks in scoring at 13.4 points per game. Franklin earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors last season after averaging 12.0 points per game and led the Jayhawks with 4.0 assists per game. Jackson became the first-ever Jayhawk selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team last season after setting a new single-season school record with 95 blocked shots, which ranked fourth in the nation.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 in season openers under head coach Schneider, including victories in each of the past five years. Kansas Women’s Basketball is 43-11 all-time in season openers and has played the season opener at Allen Fieldhouse in each of the past 15 seasons. The last time KU started the season away from its home court was in 2006-07, when the Jayhawks played their first two games in Kansas City. The Jayhawks have an all-time record of 48-6 in the first home game of the season, including victories in five consecutive home openers.

The Jayhawks host UT-Arlington next Wednesday, November 16, at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT with the game being carried live on Big 12 NOW.